SF's First Thursdays draws crowd of 18,000 as city moves to crack down on crime

In San Francisco on Thursday, a street party known as Downtown First Thursdays drew a large turnout: up to 18,000 people.

This comes on the heels of efforts by the mayor, the police department and the district attorney's office to crack down on crime.

Downtown First Thurdays celebrated its one-year anniversary with an announcement that organizers will continue to hold the monthly event through the end of this year.



It's a street party between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. that is designed to get people to come out to this area which is normally quiet after business hours.

"I love how it brings people together. It's definitely more crowded this time than last," said Daria Badgett, a San Francisco resident.

Organizers have set their sights on turning this event into a longstanding tradition as the city works to improve public safety.

On Wednesday night, police arrested nine people for drug dealing and seized narcotics, including fentanyl in various parts of the city.

"My office has filed charges against all nine of those individuals for drug dealing and one for solicitation of a minor to engage in drug dealing," said San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins.

But in contrast, no charges have been filed so far after police arrested 40 people last month during a crackdown on open-air drug markets and those who use drugs.

Jenkins said her office is working closely with the police department to review those cases to see if charges can be filed.

"I consider what's been going on with these mass arrests to be an effective form of disruption for this behavior. Again, signaling to people that they will not be left comfortable in making our street conditions as horrible as they are," said Jenkins.

Mayor Daniel Lurie co-founded the Civic Joy Fund, which makes Downtown First Thursdays and other street events possible.

"We will continue to go after those who deal drugs on our streets every single day. There's a great working relationship between SFPD and the District Attorney's Office.

People at the street festival said they've noticed some improvements across the city.

"I give the benefit of the doubt to the mayor for inheriting a difficult situation. And trying to attack it from a different angle," said Shannon Kennedy who attended Downtown First Thursdays.



"I think it's a good start. I think that's the only way things are going to change. I think if they continue to charge people, it will really make a difference," said Badgett.

People at the street festival said public safety is top of mind.

They said nighttime events encourage them to go out after dark, and they improve the city's image.



