Business owner goes on hunger strike over Valencia Street bike lane

A six-month trial of a new bike lane down the middle of San Francisco's Valencia Street is causing pain for businesses and worry for some cyclists as they maneuver in and out of the bike lane into traffic lanes.

However, the city's Municipal Transportation Agency calls this lane a work in progress.

Eiad Eltawil's family owns Yasmin Syrian Restaurant and Rossi Mission SF, an artworks store. He is also on Day 6 of a hunger strike to save his and other businesses from an intrusive bike lane.

"Complete destruction; just a hundred percent destruction. At least 20 businesses are gone. Five businesses went out last week. At least thirty more businesses [are] about to go out," said Eltawil.

Small business consultant Ken Ortiz, agrees, saying, "I think, given that there's been no help from the City to be able to provide support for these businesses financially."



Eltawil says the business deaths will come from lack of parking for customer parking and staff deliveries.

"Seventy-one parking is gone. They made it for commercial parking," said Eltawil.

"Just a few weeks ago, Interlay for two tickets in one week while unloading my stuff right there on the corner of 19th and Valencia, just unloading stuff, $92 each ticket," said Michael Ho, owner of Chic 'n Time Restaurant.

Despite repeated attempts, Eltawill says the SF Municipal Transportation Agency and the Department of Public Works will not talk with him, and the Mayor's Office kicked him out, hence, the water and juice hunger strike.

"I don't want the bike lanes to be responsible for so many people losing their business," said Eltawil.

So, the bikes have one lane each way and the vehicles have one lane each way. For 10 minutes, I did a count of both. And, it turns out, in that same period, there were 95 cars and just 32 bikes, three times the vehicles sharing the same number of lanes.

Even among cyclists, opinion is sharply divided.

"To come and blame a bike lane for being the downfall of your business, when in fact, your marketing, your strategy and getting people to come to your place is maybe more to blame," said Mike, who supports the lane.

However, courier cyclist Julian Roundtree said, "I'm a biker and I like the old way. This doesn't help us. It's just changing. Like there was nothing wrong with the old one, and I actually do a lot of deliveries to businesses around here."

The Municipal Transportation Agency says, "We have talked to the parklet operators in Valencia and received their feedback about their loading needs to inform the design process. Our outreach and collaboration will continue through the spring, as we work on solutions that best protect both businesses and bicyclists on the corridor."