SFUSD and OUSD under federal investigation for religious and ethnic discrimination

Two of the Bay Area biggest school districts are under investigation for discriminatory civil rights violations by the U.S. Department of Education.

The Oakland and San Francisco school districts have been officially targeted by the U.S. Department of Education with investigations for religious and ethnic discrimination.

In simplest terms, schools cannot hold a student's religion or ethnic background against them. For school systems that pride themselves on inclusion and equity, that's a pretty big dent in their reputations.

This investigation apparently stems from actions the districts did or did not take regarding teaching and safety issues over the Israel-Hamas War. "I did pull my child out of OUSD," said Rebecca F. who did not want to give her full last name. She pulled her child out of Oakland schools for backing the Palestinian cause. "Facing anti-Semitism, not just from other children but teachers as well," she said.

Complainants say the teaching is not fairly balanced. "We've seen both of the teacher’s unions in both districts go rogue and take a side. We hear from parents, teachers, students and the Jewish community that they feel incredibly alienated right now because of what's being taught around the conflict," said Tyler Gregory of the Jewish Community Relations Council.

A teacher in disagreement with his union's pro-Palestine stance texted that he supports the investigation and that OUSD is going to have to spend, money and resources that should go into classrooms. "Our school districts need to be a safe place for any type of minority," said Gregory.

Currently, the U.S. Department of Education has 98 active investigations nationwide, dating back to 2016, on many topics of discrimination.

In all, six school districts are under investigation, including a Mountain House district in San Jaoquin County and Carmel Unified in Monterey County with the rest in Southern California. Eight universities and colleges under scrutiny include University of California Los Angeles with three investigations, University of Southern California with two, and San Diego State also with two. University of California Davis, Stanford, and Santa Monica College are also subject to investigations.

Complainants say there’s a better way to do things. "There are plenty of us in both communities that want to find that common ground. We can be partners to the district in finding out how to cultivate that environment and cultivate that curriculum, so everyone is seen and heard," said Gregory.

Oakland schools sent a text saying it does not comment on pending legal matters. San Francisco Schools did not respond nor did the Arab Resource and Organizing Center as yet.