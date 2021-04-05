SFUSD Superintendent Vincent Matthews delays retirement

article

The Superintendent of San Francisco public schools on Monday announced that he will delay his retirement for a year.

Dr. Vincent Matthews planned to retire from the San Francisco Unified School District on June 30, but he said the Board of Education asked him to put that on hold.

Matthews plans to stay with the district until June of 2022.

The school district is facing several challenges, including the terms of reopening, a potential recall of board members, and controversy over school renamings.