What SFUSD superintendent said about her pay amid teacher strike

As the San Francisco Unified School District educator strike stretches into its fourth day, teachers are asking questions about the disparity between their salaries and that of Superintendent Maria Su.

This week, Su faced criticism from SFUSD educators on social media and on the picket line—with some ire directed at the price of her shoes. When a reporter asked Su what she would say to the educators who earn significantly less than she does, when it appears as though she is wearing designer pumps. Su didn’t have a direct answer.

Superintendent and teacher pay disparities

What they're saying:

"I’m a mom, I have kids, I know the importance of education," Su said, without answering the question.

Su cited her public school education as well as her mother’s tenure as a public teacher.

"I know the importance of our teachers having fair and competitive and livable wages," she said. "It is expensive to be here in the city."

Su spoke about raising her own children in the city, acknowledging that she faces high prices just like everyone else. She sidestepped the reporter’s question about her children attending private school.

Su’s salary is $385,000 annually as superintendent of SFUSD, more than five times more than a 10-year, veteran teacher, according to her Board of Education contract. In June, Su could also receive a 2% raise to bring her salary up to $392,700, if she meets certain goals and the board approves it.

Meanwhile, a certified, first-year teacher in the district starts out at $73,689, and the current contract offers a 2% raise each year, according to the district pay rate table. A certified teacher with 10 years of experience earns $81,297.

Why are San Francisco teachers striking?

The backstory:

The San Francisco teachers strike began Monday, continuing into its fourth day as of Thursday.

District representatives and teachers had, as of Wednesday morning, reached agreements on three issues: the use of artificial intelligence, services for families experiencing homelessness and steps toward putting long-term special education teachers in place.

Teachers are asking for a 9% raise and fully-covered family health care.

The district had previously offered teachers a 6% raise and a $24,000 benefit allowance to help cover health care costs, but at the cost of teachers sacrificing their retirement options.

The district has said it is facing a looming $100 million budget shortfall and structural deficit problem and has to make sound financial decisions.

"Under my leadership, SFUSD is on course for fiscal recovery. We do not want to derail that really hard work that we as a community have done," Su said Wednesday.

Teachers have said there is money to be found and that the district is saving money for a rainy day fund — a day they say has arrived.

District representatives said they are ready to continue negotiations until a deal is reached to get teachers and students back in the classroom.

"We will continue to work around the clock to come to an agreement that honors our educators and is also fiscally responsible," Su said.