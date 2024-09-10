Shanahan addresses McCaffrey injury, Jordan Mason after 49ers win

Kyle Shanahan addressed running back Christian McCaffrey's calf injury in a conference call with reporters today.

After the star running back did not play in Monday's decisive win against the New York Jets, Shanahan said, "Definitely, I believe if it was a playoff game, he would have played".

Shanahan said that McCaffrey is dealing with a calf and achilles injury and that his status is day-to-day.

Running back Jordan Mason replaced McCaffrey last night and had an explosive game, taking 27 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown.

Mason was previously an undrafted free agent.

Shanahan did not address Mason's comments after last night's game that he knew he would be starting on Friday.

The 49ers did not disclose McCaffrey would be out of Monday's game until just hours before.

After last night's game, Shanahan says he did not tell Mason he would start on Friday but instead told him to be ready.

Instead, Shanahan today celebrated Mason's breakout success saying, "There's lots of styles that can be successful running the ball, but you better be able to do it a certain way and not mess around with us. And as soon as he got here, he hit the hole every single time."

Shanahan also praised quarterback Brock Purdy saying, "He played aggressive enough, he played aggressive and played very controlled with the chance for us to win and not make mistakes."

The 49ers are now gearing up for their next game.

They will face the Minnesota Vikings on the road.

Kickoff is at 10:00AM PST.