No active shooter situation in Vallejo, police clarify

article

A Vallejo neighborhood was ordered to shelter in place Wednesday after multiple reports of a person brandishing a gun.

No active shooter situation

What we know:

The Solano County alert system initially notified residents of a possible active shooter situation in the 400 block of Illinois Street and ordered them to stay inside.

The Vallejo Police Department later clarified that it was not an active shooter situation, but rather a possible armed and barricaded person.

A SWAT team responded to the area, but authorities did not confirm whether the person was located.

No further information was immediately available.