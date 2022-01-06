Sheriff's association announces $10k reward in case of recruit slain in Oakland

article

The Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Association on Thursday announced a $10,000 reward in the case of a sheriff's deputy recruit who was shot and killed on an Oakland freeway this week.

The recruit, David Nguyen, was driving home towards San Francisco from a training facility in Dublin when he was shot in his vehicle near the MacArthur Maze on Tuesday.

The reward is for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for Nguyen's death. You can contact CHP Golden Gate if you have information to share.

Slain sheriff's deputy recruit David Nguyen.

Family and loved ones called Nguyen, 28, "well liked" and highly motivated."

No suspect information or motive was available. There have been no arrests in this case.