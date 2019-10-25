Shocking video shows deputy being hit by car

Frightening video shows a sheriff's deputy being hit by a car while she worked outside of an elementary school.

It happened in Lugoff, South Carolina on Thursday. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputy was miraculously released from the hospital later in the day.

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Chelsea Cockrell was directing traffic at a school crossing at Lugoff Elementary School at 7:10 am on Thursday when she was hit.

Deputy Cockrell had blue lights activated on her patrol car and she was wearing a bright yellow reflective jacket.

The sheriff’s office said the driver admitted he was looking at his phone when his vehicle hit the deputy.

The collision couldn’t keep Deputy Cockrell down – just hours later she was released from the hospital.

“This was an eye-opening incident that could have ended a lot worse. This needs to be a wake-up call to everyone out there who is willing to put their convenience over safety,” Sheriff Lee Boan said.

According to reports, the driver of the vehicle, John Michael Carns, was written a ticket and was charged with driving too fast for conditions and texting and driving.