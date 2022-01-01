Shooting at Concord mall on Friday injures 1 person who tried to help robbery victim

Concord police said a person trying to help a robbery victim at a mall was shot Friday afternoon by suspects who fled the scene.

Police said the person shot was in critical, but stable, condition at a local hospital, in a social media post at 10:21 p.m. Friday.

Officers responded to a 3:44 p.m. report of a shooting in the lower level of Sunvalley Shopping Center and found one person with gunshot wounds. Police determined the person was trying to help a man who was a robbery victim and was shot by suspects who fled the mall.

Workers at one store provided shelter for dozens of terrified shoppers immediately after the gunfire erupted.

"We heard a pop. Me and my manager here actually…we ran up to our door…actually ran out of the store, ‘cause I saw two children, like, running by themselves. So I told them, ’Get in our store,'" said Jade Bell, worker at Boxlunch.

Another employee at the store told people sheltering to stay away from the windows for safety reasons.

The mall was locked down for about 45 minutes while police searched for the shooter. No arrests were made.

Police encourage anyone with information about this incident to call the Concord Police Department confidential tip line at (925) 603-5836.

KTVU contributed to this story.

