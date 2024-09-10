East Oakland shooting leaves 1 man dead, stray bullet hits window of a child's bedroom

Frequent shootings in one East Oakland neighborhood near the San Leandro border have kept neighbors feeling fearful and frustrated.

Adding to those residents' safety concerns, were the dozens of shots that rang out Friday night, killing one man.

Neighbors said they're scared to even walk around in the area.

"We're looking at a bullet that went through a 3-year-old's window right here in deep East Oakland," said Ken Houston.

He held up a bullet which he said penetrated the wall of a child's second floor bedroom window on Friday just after 8 p.m.

The little boy was not injured.

"This is war. We are in desperate times. We need a leadership of war leaders," said Houston who lives in the area.

He's running for Oakland city council.

He said it was a stray bullet from a shooting just down the street that killed a man.

Neighbors said dozens of shots were fired.

Family and friends identified the victim as Lamar Payne.

"I ducked down. I was really scared," said Antoine Hicks, a relative of Payne's,"When I looked up, everybody was gone."

There was a memorial at the scene of the shooting

Hicks said the 47-year-old victim was visiting him and others in the area when he was gunned down. He died at the scene.

"I'm sad because it's Lamar. Lamar is a good dude. He didn't do nothing wrong," said Hicks.

Neighbors said the area is dangerous.

A KTVU crew counted three homes and a pole which bore bullet holes from previous shootings.

One homeowner who wanted to remain anonymous said, "Every night, there are gunshots around here, every single night. You can't even walk outside. You can be at the wrong place at the wrong time."

The homeowner said shootings are often carried out by young people. He said when he calls 911, police do not respond if no one is injured or killed.

So far, no one's been arrested for Friday's shooting and police have not said what the motive was.

