Shooting leaves 1 injured outside Pleasant Hill strip mall: Police

Police reported shots fired in Pleasant Hill outside a small business Friday evening that resulted in one person being injured.

Eight evidence markers were seen in the parking lot of the Ellinwood Center strip mall.

Police told KTVU that a man associated with the business Pizza My Way, shot another person in the parking lot. Police received the first call of the shooting at 8:14 p.m. Police said the incident started inside the restaurant. The condition of the person shot is currently unknown. However, they were undergoing surgery, police said.

Police said it appeared to be a targeted incident. They said the two men knew each other, but did not say what the relationship is or what the motive was. Police said the shooter was arrested.

Additional information regarding the shooting was not provided.

Witnesses said there was a lot of police activity and bystanders at the scene.

This story will be updated with more information when it becomes available.