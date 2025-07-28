At least 2 dead, multiple people shot at Reno casino; suspect in custody

The Brief Multiple emergency vehicles, including several ambulances, were seen outside Grand Sierra Resort on Monday. A member of the Reno City Council, Devon Reese, said he was informed by the city manager’s office that there were fatalities reported. FOX 11, KTVU's Reno affiliate, reported the officer-involved shooting occurred in the valet area.



At least two people were fatally shot and at least three more hospitalized after shooting Monday morning at a casino in Reno, Nevada, officials told The Associated Press.

A gunman who opened fire just outside a casino in Reno, Nevada, shot multiple people Monday morning before being taken into custody, police said.

The conditions of the victims at the Grand Sierra Resort were not immediately known, said Reno police spokesperson Chris Johnson. The gunman was being treated at a hospital, Johnson said.

Caroline Ackerman, a spokesperson for Renown Regional Medical Center, said the hospital’s emergency department received several patients with gunshot wounds.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. Monday outside in the valet area, Johnson said. A spokesperson with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department said an officer was involved in the shooting.

More than a year ago, two men were charged with fatally shooting another man who was staying at the resort in January 2024.

Reno police on Monday warned residents to stay out of the area. Multiple emergency vehicles, including several ambulances, responded outside the casino.

The Grand Sierra claims to have the biggest casino floor in northern Nevada and sits just a few blocks from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. It’s also one of the tallest buildings in the city, with nearly 2,000 hotel rooms.

City council member: ‘My heart breaks’

What they're saying:

A member of the Reno City Council, Devon Reese, said he was informed by the city manager’s office that there were fatalities reported.

"My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and our entire community. Reno is strong — but we are not immune to the epidemic of gun violence gripping this nation," Reese said in a social media post.

FOX 11, KTVU's affiliate in Reno, reported the police shooting occurred outside the valet area at the resort.

Police said the suspect was taken to the hospital, though the extent of their injuries is unknown, FOX 11 reported.

Grand Sierra Resort is about 59 miles north of South Lake Tahoe.