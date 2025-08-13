Double shooting in San Francisco's Bayview kills 19-year-old woman

San Francisco police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Bayview neighborhood, where two 19-year-olds were shot and one of them died.

People who live on Harbor Road described hearing a barrage of gunfire, ten shots, erupting shortly after 10:30 on Monday night.

A source said a man and woman, both 19-years-old, were shot multiple times while they were in their vehicle.

The man drove away, trying to get to the hospital, but stopped at César Chávez after going less than two miles.

Police said that's where they found the two gunshot victims and transported them to the hospital.

The young woman died. The man survived.

"Anytime you hear about a young person being involved in gun violence, it is devastating to the entire community." said Theo Ellington.

He was born and raised in the Bayview and still lives there.

Ellington is also the executive director of the Bayview Opera House, a nonprofit focused on arts and culture.

He said cuts to programs that provide services to underserved communities have an impact on violence prevention.

"There are a lot of things this community deserves. And when gun violence like this happens, it just takes us back, so the investment needs to be made right here in the Bayview," said Ellington.

Police Capt. Bernadette Robinson now heads up the Bayview police station, a job she has taken on since June.

She introduced herself at a community meeting on Monday night.

The 221-year veteranof the force said she's coming home because the Bayview is where she was born and raised.

She said the deadly shooting is being investigated by the San Francisco Police Department's Homicide Unit.

When asked if the shooting was drugs or gang-related, Robinson replied,"Unfortunately, I'm not able to comment on it at this time. It's an open investigation."

Ellington said this shooting should be a wake-up call to city leaders that more attention needs to be focused on the Bayview.

"A lot of the attention now is focused on downtown," Ellington said. "We're forgetting about the neighborhoods. We're forgetting about the core of what makes San Francisco so special."

Police said so far, no one has been arrested.

A source tells KTVU a gun was found in the victims' vehicle.

