Alleged shoplifter shot by Home Depot security guard in San Carlos: sheriff

A 26-year-old shoplifting suspect was shot in a Home Depot in San Carlos on Monday, after a confrontation with employees who tried to stop him, San Mateo County sheriff’s officials said.

It happened around 10 p.m. at the Home Depot on Old County Road.

Investigators said employees, including the store’s security guard, confronted the suspect who's now been identified as Jonathan Mackey of San Carlos.

A physical altercation broke out, and the suspect managed to get a hold of the security guard’s collapsible baton.

"The situation escalated when Mackey used the baton to strike the security guard in the face and head, subsequently hurling it through a glass window near the store's entrance," sheriff’s officials said.

SEE ALSO: Thieves target 7-Eleven stores in Oakland, steal merchandise in garbage bags

That’s when the security guard, who was also armed with a gun, fired two rounds at the suspect, with at least one striking Mackey, according to investigators.

They also said that it was at that time a sheriff’s deputy, who was assigned to the San Carlos area, heard the shots and rushed to the scene.

"The deputy was able to quickly and safely detain and arrest Mackey while facilitating medical care for him and the injured security guard," officials said.

Stream KTVU on your TV by downloading Fox Local on your Roku, Amazon Fire, AndroidTV or AppleTV device for free. More details here.

The suspect and the security guard were brought to the hospital to be treated for what investigators described as "non-life threatening injuries."

Mackey faces charges of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

KTVU reached out to Home Depot, but the retail chain declined to provide comment, saying it was referring all questions to law enforcement officials.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office asked anyone with information on the case to contact deputies at 650-363-4911 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-547-2700.