Sideshow drivers attack police cruisers in Pleasant Hill

Police say several drivers involved in a sideshow in Pleasant Hill on Friday evening, turned on responding officers, and threw various objects at their cruisers, including a brick.

The commotion happened around 11 P.M. at the intersection of Morello Ave. and Paso Nogal Ct. It was just one of multiple sideshows reported Friday night.

"The intersection was so smoky, you could hardly tell how many cars," said one neighbor, who asked not to be identified. "I’m trembling. This doesn’t happen in this neighborhood."

Police estimate that around 40 cars were involved.

"The noise was horrific," said another neighbor, who also didn't want to be identified, and called 911. "Then the police came, and everyone took off, and there were squealing tires, and it was probably going on for about 15 to 20 minutes."

Police say it was the sideshow participants second stop. Earlier, Concord Police say the group pulled off a sideshow at the intersection of Cowell Road and Babel Lane. Friday's sideshow is just the latest to hit the Bay Area. On June 26th, a bystander was killed in East Oakland while police were chasing a suspected sideshow driver. Some neighbors in Pleasant Hill, expressed relief that the same thing didn't happen in their neighborhood.

"I mean we have a lot of kids around here, dogs. I know it was late at night, but my daughter was here recently with her little dog, and he got out of his halter, and if he had been here last night, he may have been run over," said a neighbor.

A number of neighbors have been quick to praise the Pleasant Hill Police, and other area departments, with how they handled the situation. Pleasant Hill Police is asking anyone with information, video or photos of Friday's sideshow to contact the department.