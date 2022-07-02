String of East Bay sideshows lead to 100mph police chase

article

Up to 100 drivers participated in sideshow activity in Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill and Concord Friday night, according to Claycord.com.

Concord police and CHP said they stayed busy most of the night working to stop the sideshows. Drivers allegedly split up to confuse police, and occasionally threw rocks and bottles at authorities.

One sideshow ended in a 100 mph pursuit on I680 South, according to police.

Concord police said several participants were stopped and had their cars towed.

It's unknown if anyone was injured or arrested during the sideshows.

This comes days after an Oakland sideshow, in which a 19-year-old was arrested following the death of one man and injuries of three other men. Police also responded to multiple reports of sideshows in San Jose in early June.