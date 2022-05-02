Sideshows popping up all over San Francisco leave residents on edge

San Francisco neighborhoods have been seeing an increase in sideshow activity and many residents say it is completely out of control.

This comes as San Francisco police investigate several big sideshows that happened over the weekend. Officers said the dangerous shows took place in at least three different locations in the city, and attracted huge crowds.

"People are frightened," said Sam Habash from Gabby's Market and Deli. "People are shaken up."

Habash said he thinks they are in one of the best neighborhoods, yet nothing is being done to stop the reckless behavior.

"People aren’t doing anything about it," Habash said. "Not even our mayor, not even our DA, not even our police. We don’t know what to do."

An early Sunday morning sideshow was caught on video by many spectators. It lasted about 20 minutes until SFPD came through the scene with sirens blaring.

San Francisco police said they are doing everything possible to arrest those taking part in the illegal sideshows, and have seized cars involved.