Pro-Palestinian protesters gather as Kamala Harris hosts San Francisco fundraiser

While attendees lined up to enter The Fairmont for Vice President Kamala Harris' fundraiser in San Francisco, dozens of Pro-Palestinian protesters staged a rally and march in Union Square Sunday morning.

"Kamala Harris, you can't hide, we charge you with genocide," the crowd chanted. That's right, Kamala Harris is having a fundraiser just up the street at the Fairmont.

The group called for her to end US aid to Israel.

"I'm Jewish and I'm proud of being Jewish, I'm not proud of the genocide," said Richmond resident George Marx. "Message to her is stop funding - the war can only continue with the US government's support."

The event was organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement.

Related article

Some signs read "Kamala: arms embargo now!" and "Stop US-Israeli war."

"We will never forget Palestine," said Ramsey with the Party for Socialism and Liberation. "We will keep fighting against our politicians who are still down with the genocide on the Palestinian people."

After the rally, protesters marched up Powell Street to the Fairmont Hotel.

On Saturday, Harris responded to this weekend's deadly Israeli airstrike in Gaza City. The Biden administration said it's "deeply concerned" about the civilians who were killed in this attack.

"Yet again, there are far too many civilians who've been killed. I mean, Israel has a right to go after the terrorists that are Hamas. But, as I have said many, many times, they also have, I believe, an important responsibility to avoid civilian casualties," Harris said.