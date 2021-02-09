Siege On Democracy: A FOX 5 DC podcast live from the Capitol Riot

FOX 5 DC presents Siege On Democracy, a podcast about the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. with interviews and information you haven't heard before.

FOX 5 reporter Lindsay Watts and FOX 5 photojournalist Van Applegate examine the police response, the lives lost and the people now facing federal charges.

We investigate how this could happen and share our crew's own experiences from covering the riot both inside and outside the Capitol.

In the first episode, Siege On Democracy: Live from the Capitol Siege, you'll hear from FOX 5 DC crews who were live from the riot on Jan. 6.

Reporter Tom Fitzgerald was trapped inside the Capitol, forced to barricade in a basement closet. Crews outside were threatened, assaulted and spit on.

We'll take you through the timeline of the day, how a large protest became a violent insurrection and the new information we've learned since then.

