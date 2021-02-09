Expand / Collapse search

Siege On Democracy: A FOX 5 DC podcast live from the Capitol Riot

By Lindsay Watts
Published 
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - FOX 5 DC presents Siege On Democracy, a podcast about the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. with interviews and information you haven't heard before.

FOX 5 reporter Lindsay Watts and FOX 5 photojournalist Van Applegate examine the police response, the lives lost and the people now facing federal charges.

FOX 5 presents Siege On Democracy podcast

FOX 5 DC presents Siege On Democracy, a podcast about the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. with interviews and information you haven't heard before.

We investigate how this could happen and share our crew's own experiences from covering the riot both inside and outside the Capitol.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

In the first episode, Siege On Democracy: Live from the Capitol Siege, you'll hear from FOX 5 DC crews who were live from the riot on Jan. 6.

Reporter Tom Fitzgerald was trapped inside the Capitol, forced to barricade in a basement closet. Crews outside were threatened, assaulted and spit on.

RELATED: FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald breaks down situation on the ground at the Capitol

FOX 5’s Tom Fitzgerald breaks down situation on the ground at the Capitol

FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald, who was covering the Electoral College vote at the Capitol, walks us through exactly what has taken place there today from the vote beginning to protesters storming the building.

We'll take you through the timeline of the day, how a large protest became a violent insurrection and the new information we've learned since then.

Is there a story you think needs to be told about the events that day? Get in touch with Lindsay Watts: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram 

Join the Siege On Democracy Facebook group for more! 

Siege On Democracy is also available on: 

Audioboom 

Google

iTunes

Spotify