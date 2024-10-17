Sierra sees its first snow of the season

article

While much of Northern California is seeing a Red Flag Warning, the first snow of the season fell in the Sierra on Thursday.

UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab posted video on social media of snowflakes falling in Soda Springs. The precipitation began to accumulate on the ground.

In order for it to be considered the first ‘measurable snow day’ of the season, the snow lab said they would have needed an accumulation of 0.5 cm or more by 5 p.m. It isn't clear if they reached that threshold.

They also said that the snow that came through that area in August doesn't count, because it was on the mountain's highest peaks.

In order for snow to form, the temperature must drop to 32 degrees Fahrenheit. The fluctuations in temperature made the day's chances of snowfall slim, but the cold weather prevailed.

Earlier in the day, the lab reported another form of precipitation that fell called graupel. This is defined as white, opaque ice particles that are easily crushed and typically have a diameter of 2mm or more. The shape of graupel can vary and largely depends on how it forms and falls.

The lab said the precipitation fell as graupel and not snow because the lab is located at a lower elevation.

The Central Sierra Snow Lab is a research station of UC Berkeley, specializing in snow physics, snow hydrology, meteorology and climatology. The lab's elevation is at nearly 7,000 feet.

KTVU Meteorologist Roberta Gonzales pointed to a video she received from the south shore of the Greater Lake Tahoe area. Viewer Eric Everson shared video of snowfall accumulating on his deck.

While the scene wasn't exactly a winter wonderland, perhaps it is a sign of things to come as fall turns to winter.