Sinkhole in downtown San Francisco closes intersection

A sinkhole has developed at an intersection in downtown San Francisco Tuesday evening.

Officials advise the public to avoid the area of California and Montgomery streets, where the intersection is closed.

San Francisco Fire Department posted to social media at 7:26 p.m. to inform that Department of Public Works is responding.

The city's Department of Emergency Management alerted residents of an "obstruction" in the area and said emergency crews are on scene.

There are concerns the ground is absorbing rain water. Earlier on Tuesday, a large tree blocked a roadway when it fell at Sutter and Hyde streets. A day earlier, a large eucalyptus tree came crashing down on five vehicles in Golden Gate Park. In both incidents, no one was hurt.

Sinkhole at California and Montgomery streets in San Francisco. Photo: SF Fire Dept.