Sister of man charged with murder in Cash App founder case, charged with DUI in hit-and-run

The sister of the man charged with the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee is now charged with suspicion DUI in a hit-and-run crash, according to police.

Khazar Momeni, 38, was arrested Monday afternoon in San Francisco following a collision at Geary and Larkin streets in the city's Tenderloin District. The collision was reported at 11:08 a.m.

San Francisco Police Department determined Momeni was driving under the influence. She faces two counts of hit-and-run, is charged with DUI and failure to drive within the lane. Police said she also failed to provide insurance at the scene of an accident.

Police did not say if anyone was seriously injured in the crash and that this case remains an open investigation.

Momeni is a key figure in her brother, Nima Momeni's murder case.

According to authorities, she and Bob Lee were acquaintances.

Prosecutors say the killing happened after Momeni confronted Lee about his relationship with his sister and whether she had done drugs with Lee.

Nima Momeni has pleaded not guilty in that murder case.