Sit-in protests at Padilla, Schiff's offices for aiding Israeli military

Hundreds of people are staging simultaneous sit-in protests both in San Francisco and Los Angeles on Wednesday. The protesters are demanding Senators Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff stop the U.S. from arming the Israeli military.

Video shows protesters shouting, "Stop arming Israel!"

The protesters have swarmed both Padilla's office on Bush Street in San Francisco and Schiff's office in Burbank.

Protesters say they are conducting the sit-ins in response to both senators who voted against Sen. Bernie Sanders resolution in July that would have stopped U.S. weapons from flowing to Israel's military.

The San Francisco Police Department are trying to get the demonstrators to disperse from Sen. Padilla's office. Some have been taken away from the scene in zip ties.

The protest was organized by the activist group, Jewish Voice for Peace.