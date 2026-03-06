SJ Earthquakes launch program to teach soccer fundamentals to Bay Area kids

article

The Brief The San Jose Earthquakes on Friday launched its "Beautiful Game Assembly Program." The program will use soccer clinics to reach upwards of 1,500 students across the South Bay. The Earthquakes will hold a "Beautiful Game Assembly Program" every Friday at a different school for the next two months, leading up to the World Cup in June.



From a bird's eye view of the recreation field at Gardner Elementary School, a young student heaves a soccer ball as part of a throw-in.

Then, several children form a scrum as they run to corral and control the ball.

The action was part of the learning taking place in the Willow Glen area of San Jose.

The San Jose Earthquakes on Friday launched its "Beautiful Game Assembly Program," intending to impart to youths from across the South Bay fundamental soccer skills ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What they're saying:

"The biggest event on the planet is less than 100 days away and it's going to be here in-market," said San Jose Earthquakes Vice President of Community Relations Robert Davis. "And we want as many people as stewards of soccer here locally to feel excited and knowledgeable and maximize the benefits of the world cup."

At Gardner, 70 fifth graders were broken into four stations while experts such as former Quakes great Shea Salinas taught skills such as dribbling, shooting, ball control and game strategy.

Over the next two months, "Beautiful Game Assembly Program" will use soccer clinics to reach upwards of 1,500 students across the South Bay.

"The ultimate goal of these clinics are to expose kids to soccer and to get them playing and just enjoy the game. So, this isn't necessarily to find the next superstar to play for the earthquakes. It's to build a foundation of players," Salinas said.

The backstory:

That strategy stretches back to the last time the World Cup came to the Bay Area, in 1994.

Salinas noted youngsters back then developed a life-long love of the game.

"I expect the same thing to happen this year when the World Cup is in the Bay Area," he said.

Big picture view:

Beyond the soccer pitch, officials said strengthening the discipline it takes to play sports pays dividends in life.

Gardner fifth grade teacher Laia Llorens was a water polo player since the age of 11 and said those lessons have helped her succeed professionally.

"You have to be punctual. You have to work hard. Sometimes you don't want to go practice but you have to do it. You have to be there for your team. You have to be there for your girls," she said. "So yeah, sports gives you all of this."

To cement the day's memories, each student received a free soccer ball and a signed card, courtesy of Salinas and Earthquakes mascot "Q."

What's next:

Now a waiting game begins to see if this 60-minute immersion into soccer takes root.

The Earthquakes will hold a "Beautiful Game Assembly Program" every Friday at a different school for the next two months, leading up to the World Cup in June.