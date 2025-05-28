Man allegedly sexually assaults woman sleeping at home: SJPD

article

San Jose police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a man who they said broke into a sleeping woman's home and sexually assaulted her while muffling her cries.

At a news conference, police said 40-year-old Cong Tran was booked into custody after the May 22 arrest.

He was being held at Elmwood Correctional Facility with no bail. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they were called out at 2:22 a.m. to a home somewhere downtown.

When they arrived, police said they discovered a man had entered a woman's home through an unlocked door, snuck into the woman's bedroom, where she was sleeping, and laid on top of her.

The man covered the woman's mouth to prevent her screaming and then proceeded to sexually assault her, police said.

Police officers realized the description of the intruder matched that of a man they'd encountered the night prior to the assault, whom they identified as Tran.