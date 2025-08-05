San Jose police chief uses AI to speak Spanish

The Brief The video shared Tuesday shows the police chief speaking Spanish with the help of AI technology that converts his voice into a language he doesn't speak fluently. The message is part of a broader effort to reach San Jose’s diverse communities in the languages they speak at home. The department said it plans to use AI to deliver future messages in other languages.



San Jose Police Chief Paul Joseph released a video on Tuesday using artificial intelligence to translate and deliver his message in Spanish, aiming to build trust within the city's immigrant community.

The video features Joseph speaking in Spanish with the help of AI technology that converts his voice into a language he does not speak fluently.

The message is part of a broader effort to reach San Jose’s diverse communities in the languages they speak at home.

"I believe we have community members who are afraid to report crimes because of concerns over immigration enforcement," Joseph said in a press release.

He emphasized that the San Jose Police Department will not inquire about immigration status.

"I’m willing to use any tool available, including AI, to get the message out to our community that you can call San Jose police for help," he said.

According to the release, Joseph wanted the message to come directly from him.

In the AI-translated video, he says, "The San José Police Department does not participate in immigration enforcement. Our mission is public safety for everyone."

Why SJPD is turning to AI

What they're saying:

During a press conference, Joseph explained why he thought the message coming from him versus another Spanish speaker was more beneficial.

"I am the chief of police, so I am really the person that represents the department," he said. "While others can speak Spanish, we are in such a diverse community that I can't speak every language that someone in this very rich, diverse community speaks, but we are working on other languages as well."

The police chief thinks "the possibilities are endless" regarding using AI to speak Spanish for future messages like major investigations.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan praised the department for using technology to break down language barriers in a compassionate way.

"This is exactly the kind of innovation we should be leading with," Mahan said.

The department said it plans to use AI to deliver future messages in other languages and ask the community to share the video to help spread the word.