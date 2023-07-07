SJPD investigating after man dies days later from shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in San Jose that killed a man days after the incident, authorities said. The death marks San Jose's 20th homicide of 2023.

According to the San Jose Police Department, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of Dixie Road and Lanai Avenue around 8:20 p.m. June 29. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officials said they were notified he died from his injuries on Friday.

His identity is being withheld pending notification of kin.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Van Den Broeck or Det. Estantino with the Homicide Unit at 3829@sanjoseca.gov or 4339@sanjoseca.gov, or call (408) 277-5283.

Tipsters can also anonymously report to Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-STOP where they can receive a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.