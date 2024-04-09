SJSU police arson suspect captured on video

San Jose State University police are looking to catch an arson suspect they say was caught on security camera footage.

In a news release, campus police said they responded to a fire on campus on March 31 at 5:18 p.m.

Police did not specify where the fire took place on campus.

But police and CalFire determined that the fire was purposely set and now, the state Fire Marshal’s Arson and Bomb Unit are requesting public assistance to identify and locate the suspect.

The suspect is an unknown gender, light skinned, medium build, 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, approximately 150 to 180 pounds, late 20s early 30s, dark hair.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call SJSU police at (408) 924-2222 or call the state Arson and Bomb Unit at: (213)302-5855 or email arsonbomb@fire.ca.gov.