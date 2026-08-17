Valkyries are playoff bound again in 2nd year after beating Dallas 78-70

The Brief Golden State (25-9) has already surpassed its win total from last season by two and will get another chance on the postseason stage after becoming the first expansion franchise to reach the playoffs in its inaugural season of 2025. Golden State center Kiah Stokes played 23 minutes in her return from the concussion protocol after she missed last Wednesday’s home win against Chicago. Another sellout crowd at Chase Center cheered the team to its 15th win in the last 17 games overall — among those fans Warriors star Stephen Curry, son Canon, and some teammates.



Gabby Williams had 23 points and seven rebounds, Veronica Burton added 16 points and five assists, and the Golden State Valkyries clinched a playoff berth by beating the Dallas Wings 78-70 on Monday night for their sixth straight victory.

Playoffs

What we know:

Golden State (25-9) has already surpassed its win total from last season by two and will get another chance on the postseason stage after becoming the first expansion franchise to reach the playoffs in its inaugural season of 2025. The Valkyries lost to the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx by one point in Game 2 of their first-round matchup.

Golden State center Kiah Stokes played 23 minutes in her return from the concussion protocol after she missed last Wednesday’s home win against Chicago.

Gabby Williams:

In a game where the Valkyries saw single and double-digit leads come and go, Gabby Williams catapulted the Valkyries to a sixth straight win and another postseason berth.

Williams was efficient scoring. She went 8-20 from the field and scored a career-high 23-points.

She was a pest on defense with 3 steals.

Curry in attendance:

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was at the game.

In a halftime interview with KPIX's Matt Lively, Curry said the Warriors are playing great right now.

"Hopefully, they get a great end to the year. They're obviously playing amazing basketball, and they seem like they have great chemistry," Curry said.

Moses Moody and Gary Peyton II were with Curry.

Chase Center sellout

Dig deeper:

Another sellout crowd at Chase Center cheered the team to its 15th win in the last 17 games overall — among those fans Warriors star Stephen Curry, son Canon, and some teammates.

The Valkyries took off in the second quarter after another slow start, ending the first half on an 11-0 run on the way to a 44-28 lead at the break. Golden State began 3 for 13 while Dallas made seven of its first 10 shots to go ahead 15-8.

Valkyries reserve guard Tiffany Hayes hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from just inside half court to end the first quarter and put her team ahead 20-19. Hayes finished with 10 points and a pair of 3s as the Valkyries shot 12 for 36 from long range. Janelle Salaun also scored 10 points off the bench.

Paige Bueckers scored 21 points and brought the Wings back down the stretch. Arike Ogunbowale added 17 while Alanna Smith had 13 and five rebounds for the Wings, who lost for the fifth time in six games.