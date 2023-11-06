Slick roads in Orinda cause 2 car accidents, both involving OPD patrol cars

The roads were slick outside overnight with more chances for rain Monday morning.

At least two crashes occurred in the same spot in Orinda on Sunday night, both involving police cars.

The first was reported about 11:30 p.m.

California Highway Patrol Officers said the wet roads caused an Oakland police officer to lose control of their car on eastbound Highway 24, east of Wilder Road. The patrol car crashed into a pole. The officer was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

Two hours later, another crash happened at the same scene.

Tow truck driver Piere Terry, who was there to pick up the original patrol car, saw it all happen.

He said he saw two cars collide, and one car went up the hill and hit another OPD patrol car – this car was there so that the officer could investigate the original crash.

"The other goes past me, just a crazy accident," he said.

This second car crashed into some trees and overturned. One of those drivers was transported to the hospital. The OPD officer was not hurt.