Sonoma County may self-impose a small wine tax, PR campaign to boost industry

The California wine industry, a major economic force in the state's agricultural and tourism base, is finding itself a bit unloved by younger generations.

Industry changes

What we know:

One of the state's best-known wine counties is taking some steps to find that love.

The plan is to take a wonderful, traditional, ancient foodstuff and introduce it to folks who seem to eschew it and ignore it. That takes money.

Sonoma County vintners and grape growers are considering a self-imposed tax to establish a Sonoma County Wine Improvement District.

The small tax would be placed on wines sold by wineries direct to consumers, in tasting rooms and wine clubs within the county.

"We're talking about pennies per bottle whether it's on bottles. It shouldn't be that noticeable to a consumer," said Rob McMillan whose winery financing at SVB is the leading provider of financial services to the U.S. fine wine business.

"It's a flat-out marketing program, so, however you want to define marketing. There have been a lot of examples of this sort of thing: California Raisins would be one of them. California Almonds, another one. 'Got Milk?’ campaign," said McMillan.

Such wine districts have worked elsewhere. "Livermore, that for sure and Lodi. Lodi many have been the first and they've been doing it for quite some time, and they've been very effective in the marketing campaign over the years. The most recent one is Santa Barbara," said the wine financier.

Targeting younger adults

The campaign's target: young adults, Gen Z-ers and Millennials, ages 22 to 44, who drink a lot less wine than their parents' generation, or don't drink wine at all.

And, when they do drink, they go for many other choices, including hard seltzers, hard ciders, canned cocktails and other spirits and brews.

"Every so often you need to reset and reconnect with new generations of consumers. Trying to come up with something that’s different; that's not what somebody's parents or grandparents enjoyed, but something that is new-age if you will," said vintner and grower Ned Hill who is currently leading the effort.

The money will help Sonoma County wineries to stand out.

"The big issue is getting the product, the wine or whatever it is that you're making, in front of people," said Hill.

Sonoma has much to offer in great products, tourism. tasting and tradition.

"It became the birthplace of California wines here in Sonoma.

"The first wines were planted here 200 years ago, and it really is just the dedication to the land, that farming legacy and stewardship of these vines. This potential new tax will not be levied on wine sales in wine shops, liquor stores, grocery stores or other retailers in Sonoma County," said Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance Executive Director Robyn Sebastiani.