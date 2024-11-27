Social media star known for criticizing SF charged for pimping women

Ricci Wynne, known for sharing social media videos about drug use and homelessness in San Francisco, was arrested over human trafficking offenses, according to officials.

The social media firebrand often vlogs San Francisco, highlighting cases of drug abuse in the city. Wynne himself is a recovering addict, according to previous reports.

On Wednesday, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins arraigned the 39-year-old on one count of pimping and one count of pandering by procuring charges.

Allegedly, Wynne was possessing phones that contained evidence of sex advertisements of a woman and communications of said woman being available for sex in exchange for money, and the collection of money.

"Holding those accountable who engage in the sexual exploitation of women will always be a priority of the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office," Jenkins said in a statement about the charges.

Wynne pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to the DA's office.

First reported by the San Francisco Standard, Wynne was arrested Monday at the San Francisco International Airport. Officers said their investigation was prompted following an incident with Wynne and an unnamed woman at the airport.

That woman was not arrested.

The incident prompted a search of a Fremont Street residence, then Wynne's arrest.

It's unclear what the search of the home yielded.

The Standard also reported Wynne has been seen at an event with WE San Francisco, a political, community-led movement to "solve San Francisco's most challenging problems."

Their website previously listed Wynne as a member of their campaign team, calling him a "video vigilante" who shines a light on problems in the city.

KTVU reached out to WE San Francisco and is awaiting comment.

Wynne remains in the San Francisco County Jail without bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD." Anonymous reporting is available.