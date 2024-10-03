Hans Zimmer concert at Oakland Arena heavily delayed leaving fans confused

article

Gates and parking at the Oakland Arena have reopened after being closed ahead of Thursday night's Hans Zimmer concert.

A large police presence and plenty of confused and frustrated fans congregated outside the venue, though it remains unclear what exactly took place that caused the arena to inexplicably shut down.

Hundreds of fans set to attend the show were not allowed into the parking lot. Joshua Fox, who drove from Modesto, was one of those fans waiting to get inside to watch the concert.

"Well, it was packed and everything, but around, I think, 7:20 the doors closed and they've been closed ever since. And I'm just kinda waiting to hear something." He said attendees were told there was a "safety concern that needs to be addressed before we can open up any gate."

The concert was initially scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Around 9:30 p.m., the arena said the show would start as soon as possible.

Fox said he saw police and possibly a SWAT vehicle on the premises.

We have reached out to the Oakland Police Department and Alameda County Sheriff's for more information but have yet to hear back.

Zimmer, composer of The Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean and other film scores, is scheduled to perform at the Oakland Arena on Oct. 9.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.