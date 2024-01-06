Some Oaklanders demand a state of emergency

Some people rallied outside Oakland City Hall on Friday demanding that mayor Sheng Thao and the city council declare a state of emergency.

Organizers say a state of emergency would speed up the process of hiring a permanent Oakland police chief.

Thao rejected a recent list of chief candidates proposed by the Oakland Police Commission, who suggested fired-LeRonne Armstrong as one name on the list.

Rally organizers say they are frustrated with the slow process.

They say the need is urgent, with an increase in homicides last year.



The death of police officer Tuan Le on Dec. 29 marked the year's final homicide.

"The state of emergency clearly when it come to public safety is directed to protect the streets that I live in," said Councilman Noel Gallo. "I'm getting the killings and robberies daily. I can't direct the police chief and I can't direct the US Marshals. They know what their job is and they need to protect us as taxpayers."



Without a state of emergency in place, the Oakland Police Commission has until March to send the mayor a new list of police chief finalists.

