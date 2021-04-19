Some students in West Contra Costa Unified return to campus; teachers allowed to stay home

Some students in the West Contra Costa Unified School District will return to classrooms on Monday: Some students will be back for just a couple of hours a day and some of them may not see their teachers in person.

Most students returning to campus will spend most of their day in what the district is calling a "supervised learning hub."

That means in some cases, the students will be in class together even though their teacher may still be at home, teaching the class remotely.

Under their reopening plan, the district is allowing teachers to voluntarily return to campus to teach their classes.

If they do, those teachers will get a $3,200 bonus for the rest of the school year, according to EdSource.

According to the superintendent, 51% of teachers will return and 83% of teacher aides, custodians and support staff said they will return.

Students in those hubs will be back on campus from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., three days a week.

The superintendent released a video showing some of the extra health precautions they're taking, including having more hand sanitizer stations available, and better ventilation.

"The most important thing we can do is have fresh air," said Supt. Matthew Duffy. "We will be asking parents to pack an extra layer, in case it's a little colder."

There is a select group of about 1,000 students with high-needs who will get in-person instruction from an actual teacher, two hours a day.

The reopening plan on Monday applies to all grades in the West Conta Costa district, kindergarten through 12th grade.