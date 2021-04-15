Some users report issues trying to purchase Disneyland tickets ahead of April 30 reopening

Some users reported issues when trying to purchase tickets to Disneyland after the sale opened to the public Thursday ahead of the park's reopening on April 30.

While some were able to successfully purchase tickets, others experienced a site outage, and saw a page that stated: "We're Working on It. This page is temporarily unavailable. Rest assured, we'll fix the issue soon, so please try again later."

Disney recently revealed a new theme park reservation system that allows guests with existing valid theme park tickets to begin making park reservations for the days that their ticket is valid.

To enter either of the parks, both a theme park reservation and a valid admission ticket for the same park on the same date are required for guests ages three and up. Guests must have a valid theme park admission ticket in order to make a reservation. Theme park reservations will be limited and subject to availability and, until further notice, only California residents may visit the parks, and in groups no larger than three households, in line with current state guidelines.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks are scheduled to open daily at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Upon reopening, certain theme parks, hotels, restaurants and other locations may be limited in capacity or even closed based on guidance from health experts and government officials.

As a result of the impact of COVID-19 on park operations, FASTPASS and Disney MaxPass services are suspended for the time being and are not available for purchase or use.

Additionally, select attractions and certain experiences that draw large group gatherings—such as parades and nighttime spectaculars—won't return until a later date.

Disney officials said they reserve the right to require a guest to leave if they are not properly wearing an approved face covering.

For a full list of new health and safety measures, click here.

