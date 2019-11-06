Sonoma Co. Sheriff’s Office releases photo of hiker missing in Hood Mountain Park

article

The Sonoma County Sheriff's office has released a photo of a man who went missing while hiking at Hood Mountain Regional Park.

Jon Clifford, 71, was last seen Saturday at the park east of Santa Rosa, the sheriff's office said.

Clifford is white, 6 feet tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He likes to hike the McCormick Trail to the Grandmother Tree in the park, the Wildcat Trail in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park and the property between the two trails, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about Clifford has been asked to call the sheriff's dispatch center at (707) 565-2121.

