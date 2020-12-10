Sonoma County joins Bay Area stay-at-home order

Starting Saturday, Sonoma County joins five other Bay Area counties with a stay-at-home order due to rising COVID cases.

The order goes into effect Dec. 12 at 12:01 a.m. Officials say the local order adopts the restrictions contained within the State’s recently announced Regional Stay at Home Order.

The County is issuing the Order due to rising COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations. Residents are directed to stay at home except for work, shopping or other essential activities, such as medical appointments, allowed by the State’s Regional Stay at Home Order.

All sectors other than retail and essential operations must be closed. You can still support restaurants by ordering take out or delivery only. Outdoor dining is banned.

County officials are telling residents to keep to their own household as gatherings are not permitted and non-essential travel is not allowed.

“Although Sonoma County has fared better until now than other parts of the state in terms of demand on our hospitals, we have been seeing an alarming increase in cases and hospitalizations in recent days, and this is putting increased strain on our medical resources,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County’s Health Officer. “Given that, we feel we have no choice but to join the other Bay Area counties in preemptively adopting the governor’s Stay-Home order, which is already in effect for most of the state. We have to take action now.”

Napa, San Mateo and Solano counties are the last in the Bay Area to hold out against the preemptive orders.

The stay-at-home order is in effect until 11:59 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

As of Thursday Sonoma County recorded 13,912 COVID-19 cases and 162 deaths from the disease.

For more information: https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/CAO/Press-Releases/Sonoma-County-to-adopt-Stay-Home-Order/