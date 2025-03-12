Sonoma Raceway raises over $67K with Ferrari Challenge North America

article

The Brief Sonoma Raceway hosted the Ferrari Challenge North America as it kicked off its 2025 season on Saturday. The event raised more than $67,000 through ticket sales. The funds will be used to benefit local children and families in need across Sonoma County.



Sonoma Raceway raked in tens of thousands of dollars for charity over the weekend with an exhilarating, high-octane exhibition featuring some of the world’s fastest supercars.

Scores of fans attended the kickoff event of the 2025 Ferrari Challenge North America at the track on Saturday to marvel as the high-end luxury sports cars barreled down the blacktop. More than 10 Ferrari dealerships, including Ferrari of San Francisco and Ferrari of Silicon Valley, represented the West Coast at the challenge.

By the end of the event, Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC) Sonoma – which is the charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway – had raised more than $67,000 through ticket sales.

The funds generated will be used to benefit local children and families in need across Sonoma County.

"We’re incredibly grateful for the support from the fans and the community," said Courtney Kiser, Director of SCC Sonoma. "The funds raised will help provide essential resources to local children and families, making a real difference in their lives."

The Event:

In addition to the races, attendees were treated to a display of the latest luxury Ferrari models, including the all-new 296 Challenge with over 700 horsepower and a slew of Ferraris from private collections.

This year’s Ferrari Challenge North America event also had an air show featuring the aerial exploits of the Patriots Jet Team during the pre-race festivities.

The Ferrari Challenge is single-marquee racing series that was first held in Europe in 1993 to allow private Ferrari owners to race their sports cars. The challenge extended to North America the following year, and has since grown to include the United Kingdom and Japan.