Sonoma restaurant weighs in on Black Lives Matter mask policy

A Sonoma restaurant on Thursday will hold a virtual news conference to respond to criticism about its face mask policy.



A former server at The Girl and the Fig says she was first allowed to wear a Black Lives Matter mask at work.

But the restaurant then instituted a policy requiring employees to wear either a standard surgical mask or one branded with the restaurant name.

The server complained on social media that she lost her job because of the policy.

The restaurant says it opposes systemic racism, and that the server left on her own, and was not fired.

