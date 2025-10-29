The Brief Experts said one in four girls and one in six boys are victims of this global crime that also hits closer to home. VTA officials have worked to raise awareness by wrapping at least one bus line and multiple light rail trains with an informational sleeve to help passengers spot problems and take action. Human trafficking risk escalates during mass events such as the Super Bowl, March Madness and FIFA World Cup — all of which the South Bay is set to host in 2026.



As the Bay Area prepares to host several high-profile sporting events next year, one transit agency is heightening awareness about a certain crime that's global in scope: human trafficking.

"When people are being trafficked on the street, I was being trafficked in the VIP section. At the games, it's all done in a different vail," said John-Michael Lander, founder of An Athlete's Silence nonprofit.

As a child he said he was the victim of sex trafficking while attending the 1985 Super Bowl. Decades later, scares remain even as he works to save others from his fate.

Human trafficking dangers during large events

Lander, on Wednesday, took part in a one-day Valley Transportation Authority-sponsored conference in San Jose on the dangers of human trafficking. He told a crowded conference room that the risk escalates during mass events such as the Super Bowl, March Madness and FIFA World Cup — all of which the South Bay is set to host in 2026.

"California in general has more human trafficking than any other state in the United States. Santa Clara County is not isolated from that," said Lt. Josh Singleton of the Santa Clara County Human Trafficking Task Force.

A Valley Transportation Bus wrapped with human trafficking warning on Oct. 29, 2025.

Experts said one in four girls and one in six boys are victims of this global crime that also hits closer to home.

"In Santa Clara County we continue to see an increase in identifications of survivors as it relates to all forms of trafficking: sex trafficking, labor trafficking and various intersections as well," said Sharan Dhanoa of the South Bay Coalition to end Human Trafficking.

VTA officials have worked to raise awareness by wrapping at least one bus line and multiple light rail trains with an informational sleeve to help passengers spot problems and take action.

"Public transportation infrastructures are often vectors for that type of trafficking behavior," said VTA System Safety and Security Chief Aston Greene.

How you can help

He said passengers on all mass transit systems should report unaccompanied minors traveling with non-caretakers; people who don't control or possess their travel documents or passports; and people who seem out of place with little situational awareness.

Officials at the conference said following those steps could help prevent the next person from suffering in silence, as the Bay Area and the world celebrate sports success.

"You hear about the collaborations that they're all working together to come up with a common goal of trying to prevent and trying to come up with a way to help these victims," said Lander.

VTA officials stressed passengers can download their VTAlerts app to report suspicious behavior. The Coalition to end Human Trafficking will launch the website safetyforthebay.org by year's end for the same purpose.