South Bay high school evacuated after unverified bomb threat

A high school in San Jose is being evacuated after an unverified bomb threat, the San Jose Police Department said Thursday.

Students at Willow Glen High School are being cleared out as a precaution as SJPD scours the campus.

Authorities received the call of the threat around 2:45 p.m.

Parents can pick up their children on Cherry Avenue.

KTVU reached out to school and district officials for comment.

This story is developing.