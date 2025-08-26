South Bay immigrant family says federal agents took away two relatives in East Palo Alto

The Brief A South Bay immigrant family says federal agents confronted three relatives on Monday morning and that they had taken away two of them. One of the family members is being treated at Stanford Medical Center, but the family fears federal agents will arrest her as soon as she is released.



A South Bay immigrant family says federal agents confronted three relatives on Monday morning and that they had taken away two of them while they were in East Palo Alto.

Now one of them, a woman, is being treated at Stanford Medical Center.

Family members identified her by first name as Yenycey, a 47-year-old mother of three.

They said she'll be released from the hospital in the coming days, but they fear that federal agents will arrest her as soon as that happens.

What we know:

Her husband Oscar, who asked that his last name not be used, shared a video that he shot of the confrontation.

In the video, there's audio of a woman screaming.

It shows a group of men pulling a woman out of a vehicle in front of a home in East Palo Alto on Monday morning around 7:30, and putting her into another vehicle.

Oscar said he had just pulled up to a relatives' home to get a ride to work and his wife was getting into the driver's seat to take off when they were approached by men dressed in black who identified themselves as police.

Oscar managed to run away and videotaped what was happening from a distance.

With the help of an interpreter, Oscar spoke to KTVU on the condition that his face is now shown.

He said the men made his wife kneel on the ground, handcuffed her and that's when she fainted.

Another family member said he followed the federal agents who were in minivans after the agents took Yenycey away. He also shot video which shows the agents stopping in a parking lot of a hospital.

Oscar said he tracked his wife on his phone and said the federal agents drove around for almost an hour before they took her to Stanford Medical Center.

What they're saying:

A hospital spokesperson confirmed that federal agents had brought a person to the emergency department for treatment around noon. .

"I want everybody to hear what they're doing to us and right now, she is in serious condition," said Oscar.

He said his wife suffers from a blood condition that she had already been undergoing treatment for at Stanford.

"Pick up those with criminal backgrounds who have committed crimes. I am not against that," said Izzy, a family member of the couple who asked that KTVU not give her full name.

She said the husband and wife were on their way to work. Oscar is a gardner and Yenycey is a housekeeper.

"The contributors are the ones being taken. They're hurting families. They're tearing families apart. They're traumatizing families," said Izzy.

The family's attorney shared a photo she says was taken outside Yenycey's hospital room where there are men stationed.

She suspects they are federal agents waiting for Yenycey to be discharged so they can arrest her.

Family members also said on Monday morning, about 15 minutes before federal agents confronted the couple, they took away Oscar and Yenycey's 29-year-old nephew, a construction worker, in front of the same East Palo Alto home.

Family members said he's being held in San Francisco.

KTVU reached out to East Palo Alto Police and ICE, but did not hear back by time of publication.

