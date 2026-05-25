South Bay non-profit tackles veteran mental health crisis on Memorial Day

The Brief Hundreds of people gathered at the Flame of Liberty at Los Gatos Memorial Park on Memorial Day to honor fallen military personnel with ceremonies, wreaths, and flags. A South Bay non-profit, Open Doors to Future Possibilities, used the day to highlight the ongoing mental health battles facing veterans who return home from war. The organization has provided counseling and support to more than 200 veterans, helping them transition back to their families and employment.



Hundreds of people gathered at Los Gatos Memorial Park on Monday to honor fallen military personnel, while local advocates used the occasion to call for greater mental health support for veterans returning from the battlefield.

Honoring loved ones and those who served

The park's Flame of Liberty was surrounded by wreaths and flags representing each branch of the military, from the Army to the Coast Guard, alongside a dedication for prisoners of war.

For many attendees, the event was a deeply personal opportunity to remember loved ones.

"The ultimate gift you could give your country is to go to war for a cause that keeps us all our freedom," said Los Gatos resident Alyce Parsons, who chose to donate a plaque to honor two veterans in her family. "They should be remembered."

Big picture view:

While Memorial Day traditionally honors military personnel who died while serving, community leaders emphasized that the support must continue for those who survive their service.

Over the past two decades, more than 140,000 veterans have died by suicide as they battle mental health issues after returning from war.

Simone Lundquist, a San Jose State University faculty member, founded the veteran-supporting non-profit Open Doors to Future Possibilities to directly address this crisis.

Lundquist started the organization after experiencing a tragic loss in a war zone.

"I heard an explosion. One of my close friends hit an IED, and eight of them basically died that day," Lundquist said.

Following the loss of her friends, Lundquist vowed to assist veterans who come home still carrying the trauma of their experiences.

To date, Open Doors to Future Possibilities has supported more than 200 veterans through counseling and specialized outreach.

According to Lundquist, these interventions have successfully helped participants rebuild their lives.

"None of them ever hurt themselves," Lundquist said. "They’re back to their families, they are working, and they have got a second chance in life. When the country needed them, they said yes. Now, that’s on us, to say yes to them and tell them that we’re here."

Finding support and getting involved

What you can do:

For veterans experiencing a mental health crisis or thoughts of suicide, immediate, confidential help is available 24/7 through the national Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and pressing 1, or by texting 838255.

Community members looking to support local efforts can get involved by volunteering or donating to grassroots organizations like Lundquist's Open Doors to Future Possibilities, which provides free counseling, employment assistance, and transitional resources to help service members successfully reintegrate into civilian life.