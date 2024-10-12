South Bay non-profits team up to encourage diverse communities to vote

With just more than three weeks until election day, South Bay leaders are teaming up to make sure the area's diverse ethnic communities are ready to cast their ballots.

Non-profit leaders had a round table discussion Saturday about their efforts to channel the nervousness and excitement about this election into action. They've formed a coalition of 16 organizations, working together to increase voter turnout.

They're specifically targeting Latino, Filipino, Vietnamese, and immigrant communities.

"Voting is vital for immigrant communities to be heard. When we don’t vote, we give permission to people who care nothing about us and only believe in a sanitized version of America," said Huy Tran, the executive director of Services, Immigrant Rights, and Education Network (SIREN).

These groups realized they can't just focus on one community, they need to come together in this divisive time.

They've created a Downtown Voter Hub at 38 South Second Street in San Jose. It's a center to empower and engage with voters, answer questions and inspire people to get involved.

"Many of you have your ballots in hand right now. Exercise your right to vote. Exercise your power. Do it for yourself, do it for your families," said Gabby Chavez-Lopez with the Latina Coalition of Silicon Valley.

The group had a special guest during their meeting, Julián Castro, the former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for the Obama Administration and now the CEO of the Latino Community Foundation.

"Latinos make up almost 40% of California, so the Latino community has a huge stake in the future and the decisions that are made by elected officials everywhere in the state," said Castro.

Following the discussion, canvassers came together to celebrate their efforts and remember that the next 23 days are critical.

"Let's be real, we know this – every aspect of our lives is on the line," said Maria Noel Fernandez, the executive director of Working Partnerships USA. "Who leads is going to determine things like what my reproductive health looks like, things like how safe my community will be, things like what my son’s public education will look like."