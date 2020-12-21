Southbound lanes of US 101 in San Francisco shutdown for freeway shooting investigation

article

All but one of the southbound lanes of U.S. 101 in San Francisco are closed at the Cesar Chavez Street off-ramp, Monday night as California Highway Patrol investigates a freeway shooting.

CHP tweeted about the incident just before 11 p.m. when all lanes were shut down. About 20 minutes later, one lane was opened.

Motorists and residents are asked to avoid the area and to use alternate routes to get through the area.

CHP did not indicate if there were any injuries associated with the shooting or if there are suspects involved.

There was no estimated time of reopening the roadway.

This is a breaking news story.