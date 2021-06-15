Southwest Airlines’ system issues continue for 2nd day; no impact reported for Bay Area flights

article

Southwest Airlines ’ computer issues continued into Tuesday afternoon, a day after a computer glitch stranded passengers at airport terminals around the country.

"We are aware of system issues and are working quickly to resolve," the company tweeted just after 11 a.m. PST. "We will share more info soon."

In a new statement, a company spokesperson said Southwest "proactively canceled" about 500 flights on Tuesday due to the issues and was working with impacted customers on how to get them to their destinations.

The airline blamed Tuesday's issues on "intermittent performance issues with our network connectivity."

The hiccups began Monday night when a misfire of the company’s third-party weather data provider prompted the airline to ground its jets for several hours before some flights resumed.

"We are beginning to resume flight operations after our third-party weather data provider experienced intermittent performance issues earlier this evening preventing transmission of weather information that is required to safely operate our aircraft," the company said in a statement. "While Southwest Teams and the vendor worked to restore connectivity, we implemented a ground stop to protect the Safety of our Crews and Customers."

The airline asked customers to check Southwest.com for their flight status or to speak with a Southwest Airlines Customer Service Agent for further assistance.

Despite the ongoing issues, the flight-tracking website FlightAware showed dozens of Southwest trips underway as of Tuesday afternoon.

So far, no airports around the Bay Area reported any disruptions with Southwest flights on Tuesday.