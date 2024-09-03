Dozens of spectators and photographers converged at a specific spot in San Francisco on Tuesday to witness a celestial phenomenon: The California Henge.

"It was spectacular," Robert Ho, a dentist and photographer, said. "Good lighting. Good friends out here. That's more than we can ask for."

Tony Corso, a freelance photographer, agreed.

"It's one of those bucket list shots that everyone has to get, you know?" he said.

The crowd had gathered at sunrise to see the biennial event, known as the "California Henge," which is when the sun is perfectly aligned with the Bay Bridge and California Street.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, astronomers say these "henge" events are created by the sun's path aligning with city streets. They typically take place at sunrise or sunset.

Similar occurrences happen in Manhattan and Boston.

KTVU shot a timelapse video of the twice-a-year event.

"California Henge" captured the alignment of the sun over the Bay Bridge on Monday, Sept. 2. 2024. (Rick Baldridge)

Photographer Pankaj Bhargava captured images from a previous "California Henge" occurrence in San Francisco. (Credit: Pankaj Bhargava)

KTVU's Cain Lever and Sharon Song contributed to this report.