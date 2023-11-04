Stabbing at 24 st & Mission BART station causes delays

A stabbing between two groups at a BART station Saturday left one injured and caused train delays.

According to a BART official, two groups were involved "in a dispute" on the top of the staircase at 24th Street & Mission station's east plaza, and one suspect pulled out a "sharp object" and stabbed another individual. That victim was taken to San Francisco General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was detained.

It's unclear how many people were involved in the incident.

Because of police activity, there is a 10-minute delay on the San Francisco lines at SFO and Millbrae directions.